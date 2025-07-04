Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JGH opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.