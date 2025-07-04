Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JGH opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.