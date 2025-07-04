Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 248,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.