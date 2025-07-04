John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.