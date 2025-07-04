John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

