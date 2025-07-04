Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.