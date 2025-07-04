MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 1.5% increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

