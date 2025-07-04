Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Director Bruce R. Brook Sells 2,077 Shares

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NEM opened at $59.86 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

