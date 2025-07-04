GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $12.66 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.1%

PayPal stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.