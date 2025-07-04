Currys’ (CURY) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.73) on Thursday. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.18 ($1.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

