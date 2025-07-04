Currys’ (CURY) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday.
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
