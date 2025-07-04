GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.