IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 68,921 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

