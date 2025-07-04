Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 3rd

Union Pacific, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of fertilizer—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or government bodies to ensure a reliable supply for agricultural needs. Maintaining these inventories helps meet seasonal planting demands, buffer against production or transportation disruptions and stabilize market prices. In a financial context, “fertilizer stocks” can also refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that produce and distribute these agricultural inputs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,883. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,863,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,222,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.66. 572,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

