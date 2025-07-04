Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

IREN, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, crypto exchange services, or holding sizable Bitcoin reserves. By investing in these equities rather than buying the cryptocurrency itself, investors gain regulated, equity-market exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader blockchain ecosystem. Examples include firms like Marathon Digital (a miner) or MicroStrategy (known for large on-balance-sheet Bitcoin holdings). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 36,404,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,429. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,467,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,086,743. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,460,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,482,146. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 36,464,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 42,468,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,807,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 3.11. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Stories