Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

