Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Raised to “Hold” at Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PLYM has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

