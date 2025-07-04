368,661 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 368,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 50.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 183.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $506,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,542. This represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $129,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,218.50. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,006 shares of company stock worth $34,857,872. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

