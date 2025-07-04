GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $11.72 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Futu were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Futu by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $130.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

