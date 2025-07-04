TKG Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,024,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,912,000 after buying an additional 962,543 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.