Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.51. The company has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

