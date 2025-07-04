Novem Group Buys 1,833 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Novem Group grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.