Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 105,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

