iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Latitude Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.