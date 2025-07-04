Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.39 and a 200-day moving average of $375.99. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

