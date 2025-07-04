Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 138.9% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

