Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

