Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes $4.43 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.88 and a 200 day moving average of $477.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

