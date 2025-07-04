Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 431.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

