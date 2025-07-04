Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO John N. Doherty Sells 14,828 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 14,828 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $29,211.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,479,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,351.78. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLTR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.09.

KLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

