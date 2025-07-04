Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO John N. Doherty Sells 14,828 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 14,828 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $29,211.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,479,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,351.78. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kaltura Price Performance

KLTR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.