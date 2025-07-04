Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

