Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Buys 255,000 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini purchased 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,995.00 ($24,996.71).

Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Santo Carlini bought 45,372 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,805.80 ($4,477.50).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Santo Carlini acquired 54,628 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,194.20 ($5,390.92).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Santo Carlini bought 424,087 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$63,613.05 ($41,850.69).

On Wednesday, May 21st, Santo Carlini purchased 246,793 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,784.99 ($23,542.75).

On Monday, April 7th, Santo Carlini acquired 85,321 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,627.51 ($8,307.57).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

Featured Stories

