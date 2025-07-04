Insider Buying: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) CEO James V. Caruso acquired 10,000 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $58,073.62. The trade was a 610.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLRB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

