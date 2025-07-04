Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 2,503 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $24,904.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 57,137 shares in the company, valued at $568,513.15. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

NTLA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,154.10% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.