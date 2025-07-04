indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 4,532 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $16,496.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,053.20. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2%

INDI stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $795.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.20. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

