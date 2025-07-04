Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Amy Simon Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $17,625.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,063.68. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Amy Simon sold 374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $6,335.56.

BEAM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

