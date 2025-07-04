Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Amy Simon Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $17,625.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,063.68. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amy Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Amy Simon sold 374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $6,335.56.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
BEAM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
