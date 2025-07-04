Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,130,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,191,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.