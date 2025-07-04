Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,408 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

