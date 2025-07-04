Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 400 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

