Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 2,800 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.22 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

