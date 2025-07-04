Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.