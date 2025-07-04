SMART Wealth LLC Purchases 5,899 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 345,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter.

DIV opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

