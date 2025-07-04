Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $331.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.