SMART Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $85.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

