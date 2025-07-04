SMART Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

