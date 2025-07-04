Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Mark Kerr Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,875.00 ($36,759.87).

Mark Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Mark Kerr bought 231,453 shares of Cryosite stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,162.40 ($121,817.37).

Cryosite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.40.

About Cryosite

Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.

