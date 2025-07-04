abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $35.12 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

