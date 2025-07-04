FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 2.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJAN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

