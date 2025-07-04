Head to Head Comparison: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 0 1 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.61 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.76 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

