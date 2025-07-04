Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head to Head Survey

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steven Madden and Carter’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steven Madden $2.28 billion 0.83 $169.39 million $2.32 11.20 Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.40 $185.51 million $4.52 6.97

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Steven Madden. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steven Madden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Steven Madden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Steven Madden pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Steven Madden pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Steven Madden and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steven Madden 0 8 0 0 2.00 Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40

Steven Madden currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Steven Madden.

Profitability

This table compares Steven Madden and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steven Madden 7.26% 21.63% 13.24% Carter’s 5.80% 23.50% 8.27%

Risk and Volatility

Steven Madden has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steven Madden beats Carter’s on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores and concessions, and digital e-commerce websites. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, the company distributes its products in the wholesale channel through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Further, it markets its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

