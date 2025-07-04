Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KO opened at $71.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

