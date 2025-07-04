Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,694 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Match Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

