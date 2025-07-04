Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

